Okurrr: Cardi B Files Paperwork To Trademark Bardi Beauty Phrase For Cosmetics Line

More money moves.

Cardi B

It seems Cardi B is looking to boss up big in 2021. She has formally trademarked “Bardi Beauty” for an upcoming skin care launch.

As spotted on TMZ the Bronx bombshell is working hard behind the scenes on legally securing a piece of her unique appeal. Earlier this she week she filed paperwork to register the phrase for business purposes. Washpoppin Inc. was named as the business entity and cited the “I Like It” rapper as the CEO. According to the request she plans to use Bardi Beauty to create cosmetics including but not limited to fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish and nail enamel.

Belcalis has previously partnered with several top tier brands including Fashion Nova and Reebok but surprisingly has yet to try to build and grow her own projects. Back in June 2019 she did attempt to trademark her catchphrase “okurrr” for the purposes of “T-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear, namely hats and caps, blouses, bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, shirts, sweaters, undergarments”.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the request responding “registration is refused because the applied-for mark is a slogan or term that does not function as a trademark or service mark to indicate the source of applicant’s goods and/or services and to identify and distinguish them from others. In this case, the applied-for mark is a commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment.”

Cardi has yet to acknowledge Bardi Beauty via her social media channels.

 

