Did Kevin Hart Learn These Dance Moves From Eliott King?

Eliott King
About 3 years ago, there was a guy named Dancing Danny here at Radio Now 100.9.  He posted instructional dance videos to the internets in hopes that it would produce more sales for his DVDs.  Unfortunately it did not.  But one of the dances he taught us was “Going Skiing.”  Today there is a trend on TikTok making it’s way around cyberspace thanks in large part to Rapper Young Thug’s new song “Ski”.  And now a #SkiChallenge has taken over.  Comedian Kevin Hart showed off his ski skills but it looked awfully familiar to a clip from Dancing Danny.  Did Kevin Hart purchase the dancing DVDs? I’m not sure but we do know is form is flawless! Check out the video below

 

Eliott King , funny , kevin hart , ski challenge , video , Young Thug

