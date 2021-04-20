Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

FX’s ‘Dave’ Gets Season Two Release Date & Announces Upcoming Celebrity Guest Stars

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Premiere Of FXX's "Dave" - Arrivals

Source: Rachel Luna / Getty

FX announced the premiere date for the second season of its hilarious comedy series, Dave, starring rapper Lil Dicky. The series became one of FX’s most-watched comedy series ever.

The upcoming season will debut on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10 pm EST on FXX. It will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. The premiere will include two episodes and one new episode dropping weekly after that.

In the first season, Dave had a number of celebrity appearances from Young Thug, Tierra Whack and and Kourtney Kardashian. The premise follows the main character Dave, who is played by Dicky, on his journey toward rap superstardom. Dave is a fictionalized character of Lil Dicky as a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties, who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

The second season will continue the story of Dave’s slow climb to the top of the charts. There are a number of new guest stars in the upcoming season including Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X and the show’s executive producer, Kevin Hart.

Fans can expect a trailer for the new season in the coming months ahead of its’ release. We will keep you updated with details on the second season of FXX’s Dave.

 

FX’s ‘Dave’ Gets Season Two Release Date & Announces Upcoming Celebrity Guest Stars  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 5 days ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 weeks ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close