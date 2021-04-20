Celebrity News
'Ginny and Georgia' renewed for season 2 on Netflix

FOX TCA All-Star Party

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Netflix’s original series ‘Ginny and Georgia’ renewed for a second season, the show announced.

The mother and daughter popular series starring Brianne Howey as Georgia and Antonia Gentry as Ginny will return be returning.

Spoiler! If you remember, season one ended with 16-year-old Ginny and her 9-year-old brother Austin driving off into the night on a motorcycle after Ginny found out her mother, Georgia may have committed a murder.

Fans were left with so many questions. Like, where are Ginny and Austin even headed to? Will Max and her friend group MANG forgive Ginny? Will Georgia be found guilty of murder? Does Ginny end up with Marcus?

The show did no say when the second season will be released but hoping questions are answered.

 

Season One is currently streaming only on Netflix. It’s a 10 episode series, each 60 minutes long. Netflix said more than 52 million households watched ‘Ginny and Georgia’ in its first 28 days.

 

 

The Latest:

 

'Ginny and Georgia' renewed for season 2 on Netflix

