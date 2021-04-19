Lizzo Sends Drunk Message to Chris Evans…And He Responds!

Eliott King
We’ve all been there.  Whether it’s being actually drunk or drunk off love, we’ve all sent some messages we probably wished we never would have.  Over the weekend Lizzo taught us a lesson and told us “Don’t Drink and DM” as she shared a video of her on TikTok doing that very thing.

She sent a message to Chris Evans aka Captain America from the beloved Avengers movies.

Now the message doesn’t seem to be too bad.  Just a few emojis, the wind blowing, an athletic woman and a basketball.  What does that mean?!  One follower suggested it was her shooting her shot.  I mean it’s not the worst approach.  Quavo slid in Saweetie’s DM’s with an emoji which sparked a relationship. Unfortunately it didn’t work out but still.  Is she challenging Chris Evans to a basketball game?  That can also be a playful romantic attempt, I mean have you ever seen Love & Basketball??  But it seems pretty harmless even though she’s using a sound that says she wish she could marry him.  She has expressed that sentiment before, remember this?

 

 

But Chris Evans in true Captain America form was a true gentleman about it and even poked fun at himself.

 

 

Source:https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/eleanorbate/chris-evans-lizzo-drunk-dm-response-tiktok

