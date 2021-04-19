Celebrity News
Kim K, Rick Ross, Future And Bad Bunny Attend Pharrell’s Miami Hotel Launch

Calling it a star studded affair would be an understatement.

Hollywood Film Awards

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Pharrell continues to push culture forward in new ways. He has finally opened his hotel project and the vibes look right.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Virginia native and his partner David Grutman have successfully opened The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach. The property looks to provide patrons an all immersive experience to create emotional good. On Friday, April 16 the two moguls opened their doors to the social elite with a VIP only invite event.

In the house were some of pop culture’s biggest celebrities ranging from music, sports and film. The likes of Rick Ross, Future, Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny, Cuba Gooding Jr., Timbaland, Chris Rock, David and Victoria Beckham and more congratulated the duo on their milestone.

In an interview with Business Of Luxury The “Gust of Wind” performer stated that “being in there is like being in a Wes Anderson film”. Nevertheless his goal is to provide patrons rest and recreation. “It’s good vibes, good energy, good karma, good food, good music, good environment, good vibration,” notes Pharrell. “Come there one way, and then you leave vibrating. We call it spiritual Wi-Fi” he said.

The Goodtime Hotel features over 266 rooms with an Art Deco aesthetic over a 100,000 square foot of space. It is located on Washington Avenue, a street that has recently lost its’ luster over the years. They look at it as challenge. “We knew we had an opportunity to bring something new and unique to the neighborhood, and we didn’t want to lose sight of that for anything,” Williams explained to Forbes. “Not even the pandemic.”

Rates start at about $265 a night; you can book directly here.

 

