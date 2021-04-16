Style & Fashion
Beyoncé’s White Area Suit Is Next Level DRIP

63rd Grammy Awards at Staples Center

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

Queen Bey is back, and she’s delivering on the assignment. Today the Houston-bred singer did her usual Instagram dump of stylish, caption-less photos clad in a white Area Spring Summer 2020 ready-to-wear suit.

 

The two-piece pants suit features chains and script that read “Area”, “Beyonce”, as well as other words throughout the set. Beyoncé served cleavage on a platter with this one. She kept it simple with a diamond necklace that fell between her chest, and accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Zerina Akers is responsible for most of Beyoncé’s random, or not so random, Instagram slays. She’s been working with the icon for a couple of years. Together they push Bey’s style boundaries. Zerina’s talented eyes are also responsible for a lot of Chloe and Halle Bailey’s looks. She is definitely one of the top fashion architects in the industry.

As the weather gets warmer and outside begins to open up, we hope to see an influx of Beyoncé sightings. There’s sure to be another Ivy Park release right around the corner. We love how she teases us with her caption-less photos every few weeks. What do you think of the latest drip?

 

Beyoncé's White Area Suit Is Next Level DRIP

