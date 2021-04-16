Coronavirus (COVID-19)
HomeCoronavirus (COVID-19)

No appointment necessary for COVID-19 vaccines at IMS this weekend

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can get a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend without scheduling an appointment, according to state health officials.

The vaccines will be offered without a required appointment through Sunday.

The Moderna vaccine will be distributed at IMS from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those getting the vaccine should enter IMS through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled when individuals receive their first dose. Those dose will be made available at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Additional vaccine appointments are available at IMS later this month. Those appointments can be scheduled online.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

 

SOURCE:https://www.wishtv.com/news/vaccinecentral/no-appointment-necessary-for-covid-19-vaccines-at-ims-this-weekend/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+WISHTV_News+%28WISHTV.com+%7C+Indianapolis%2C+IN+-+News%29

COVID-19 , ims , indianapolis , speedway , Vaccine

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 1 day ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 week ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 week ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 weeks ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close