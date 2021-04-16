Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nike Starts A Refurbished Program For Used Kicks

Whatever it takes to slow down global warming...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Nike Refurbished

Source: Nike / NIke

It was bound to happen. Nike has officially become resellers…well, kinda.

Nike Refurbished

Source: Nike / NIke

In an effort to lessen their waste footprint on the earth, the Swoosh brand has started a program that will be taking used sneakers, refurbishing them, and putting them back on shelves for a price. Nike Refurbished will be giving people the chance to return lightly worn sneakers for cash after which Nike will inspect the kicks, clean them up by hand, and given an inspection grade before being put back out on the streets.

Handy messaging on the boxes make it easy to see what kind of shoes are inside, the condition grade, and more. With a simple scan of the box’s QR code, customers can check out even more information about Nike Move to Zero.

Customers have 60 days to decide whether they want a refund on their recently purchased Nike footwear, but don’t think you can return a dogged out pair of Air Force 1’s or running shoes or something. The kicks have to be lightly worn and factory defective for you to get your money back. Those kicks that are coming apart at the seams can be donated or recycled back to Nike where they’ll become a part of Nike Grind which breaks down old kicks to use in new merchandise.

We have a feeling Nike won’t ever be seeing a pair of Travis Scott or Off-White’s returned. Just sayin.’

As of right now only 15 Nike stores across the US are participating in the program but best believe that number will only continue to grow as time goes by and people choose to the responsible thing for our earth.

Props to Nike for taking this initiative to make our world a better place.

Now, fix the SNKRS app and keep bots from eating, b.

Nike Refurbished

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Starts A Refurbished Program For Used Kicks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 1 day ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 week ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 week ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 weeks ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close