Indy’s Connection: Celebrating the Importance of Organ Donation with COTA

In this early edition of Indy’s Connection, host Emily Metheny talked with Rick Lofgren, CEO and president of Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), about the organization and its 35th birthday happening in April. To celebrate with COTA, you can join their virtual birthday party on Saturday, April 17, and you can register here. To send a birthday message, you can email it to MiracleMakerInfo@cota.org.

Rick also shared why there is a month dedicated to encouraging people to become organ and bone marrow donors ​and how people can get registered to become organ and bone marrow donors before the end of Donate Life Month.

To register as an organ donor, visit registerme.org.

To register as a bone marrow donor, visit bethematch.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

