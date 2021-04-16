RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Eight people are dead and several more were wounded after a shooting outside and inside of a FedEx facility near Indianapolis’ main airport.

Police were called to the facility at around 11 p.m.. They said the gunman shot 8 people and wounded several others before taking his own life.

“The (gunman) came into the parking lot, and I believe he exited his vehicle and quickly began shooting. … The first shooting occurred in the parking lot, and then he went inside and did not get very far (inside),” said Indianapolis police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt.

McCartt said he believes the gunman in question killed himself as officers encountered him. No police officer fired their gun.

At least four survivors were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds as well as another person whose injury was believed to be caused by shrapnel. One person was in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. The name of the gunman and victims have not yet been released.

Source: CNN

8 People Killed In Shooting At FedEx Facility Near Indianapolis Main Airport was originally published on hot963.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: