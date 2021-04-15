Celebrity News
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE Beer from Budweiser

Bottles of Budweiser beer seen at a supermarket...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything from free popcorn to a free donut!

Now here comes the latest freebie and that happens to be beer.

Budweiser is giving away “a free round of beer” for those who have been vaccinated, as long as those taking part are all 21 and older.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The first 10,000 people to register at abeeronbud.com and upload a picture of an “I got vaccinated” sticker, a picture of a band-aid or a selfie at a vaccination location will receive a $5.00 virtual debit card.

The debit card can be redeemed for a single Budweiser beer.

This comes as Budweiser released a commercial called ” Reunited with Buds.”  Here is video right below:

This offer will last until either mid-May or when “all 10,000 virtual gift cards” have all been given out.

Not all states might be eligible, so double check to see which state is participating and which ones are not.

So if you have been vaccinated, then this Bud’s for you!

 

Click here to read more. 

 

Article Courtesy of WCMH-TV Columbus and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter, WCMH-TV Columbus and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE Beer from Budweiser  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Playlist
Close