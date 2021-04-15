Lil Nas X explained ‘coming out of the closet’ to kids and the response was hilarious

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Lil Nas X explained what it means to come out of the closet to kids, and YouTube series “Arts & Raps” host response was pretty funny.

‘Old Town Road’ rapper joined Art & Rap host Dilan Patton and co-hosts Zaria Kelley for arts and craft and questioned him on if he was an ‘industry plant’, what he and rapper 6ix9ine direct message about on Instagram and what it means to come out of the closet.

Lil Nas X explains the meaning of coming out of the closet.

“It means you’re like, ‘Hey everybody, I’m this thing, and you guys didn’t even know that, but now you know,” Lil Nas X, who is gay, replied.

Dilan responded with a story involving a literal closet.

“Me and my older cousin, he keeps pushing my brother into the closet. And we close the door and blink the lights on and off, and then say ‘666’ or ‘Bloody Mary. And then he swore he saw something.”

Later in the paint session, Dilan asks Lil Nas X if he’s an ‘industry plant’, which is when overnight you gain a large following and a lot of fans.

That wasn’t the case for Lil Nas X. He initially says he was without understanding the meaning. “Not necessarily,” Lil Nas X clears up. “I was promoting my first song- I’m sure you guys know what song- for months. Then I side with a label. And it didn’t go No. 1 until after five months when it came out. So I’m not an industry plant.”

You’ll have to watch the whole interview, it’s quite hilarious. Lil Nas X answers what it means to be unapologetically you, why he ‘fooled’ everyone on social media to believe he had boobs, what Quavo should do to get Saweetie back and more.

