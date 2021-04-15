Celebrity News
Lil Nas X explained ‘coming out of the closet’ to kids and the response was hilarious

Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Lil Nas X explained what it means to come out of the closet to kids, and YouTube series “Arts & Raps” host response was pretty funny.

‘Old Town Road’ rapper joined Art & Rap host Dilan Patton and co-hosts Zaria Kelley for arts and craft and questioned him on if he was an ‘industry plant’, what he and rapper 6ix9ine direct message about on Instagram and what it means to come out of the closet.

 Lil Nas X explains the meaning of coming out of the closet.

“It means you’re like, ‘Hey everybody, I’m this thing, and you guys didn’t even know that, but now you know,” Lil Nas X, who is gay, replied.

Dilan responded with a story involving a literal closet.

“Me and my older cousin, he keeps pushing my brother into the closet. And we close the door and blink the lights on and off, and then say ‘666’ or ‘Bloody Mary. And then he swore he saw something.”

 

Later in the paint session, Dilan asks Lil Nas X if he’s an ‘industry plant’, which is when overnight you gain a large following and a lot of fans.

That wasn’t the case for Lil Nas X. He initially says he was without understanding the meaning. “Not necessarily,” Lil Nas X clears up. “I was promoting my first song- I’m sure you guys know what song- for months. Then I side with a label. And it didn’t go No. 1 until after five months when it came out. So I’m not an industry plant.”

You’ll have to watch the whole interview, it’s quite hilarious. Lil Nas X answers what it means to be unapologetically you, why he ‘fooled’ everyone on social media to believe he had boobs, what Quavo should do to get Saweetie back and more.

 

 

 

[caption id="attachment_962057" align="alignnone" width="824"] Source: MSCHF / MSCHF[/caption] Lil Nas X surely knows how to stir up controversy, intentional or not. The former is the case since the rapper decided to complement his purposely divisive "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" video with a pair of alleged sinful custom Nike sneakers that set Twitter on fire. https://twitter.com/qeutglck/status/1375948634248871939 The drama started when it was first reported on Friday (March 26) by @saint the Nas X was dropping a pair of limited edition "Satan Shoes" that are allegedly filled with one drop of human blood and 66cc of red ink in a take on the familiar Air Max 97. Reportedly, they will retail for $1,080 and be limited to 666 pairs. https://twitter.com/saint/status/1375532655551389696 For many, even despite supporting Nas X's "Montero" video, this was the last straw. The reaction was swift and emotional, with many crying foul that Nike would collaborate on such a shoe. Many were quick to react before thinking that it's a 99.99% chance that the Nike brand never would (and they have said as much)—while also neglecting that anyone can make a custom shoe. The Satan Shoes are a collab with MSCHF, which is touted as a Brooklyn-based “ideas factory” that concocts viral-ready products for sale online. One of their past drops was a pair of "Jesus Shoes" that were Air Max 97's outfitted with Holy Water. But ya know, details and facts. So far, Lil Nas X is standing firm behind the design of his kicks. "Y'all gotta admit... the shoe hard!," he tweeted on Sunday morning (March 28). "u cannot sit here and lie." https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1376172868329828354 Meanwhile, Twitter still fiercely debates the merits of Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes," his devil music and other such topics, often with not a single Google search. Peep some of the best of the best and more unfortunate reactions below.

 

 

 

was originally published on 1079thelink.com

