WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

Justin Bieber seems to be getting ready for his tour.  He’s done many virtual performances but now he’s been doing more live performances.  He just surprised some students and staff at a school in L.A. with a performance and he just did one from a hotel rooftop in Paris.  It’s almost like he’s getting the rust off because live shows are coming back! Which is exciting and no one is more excited than Bieber.  His new album “Justice” is doing really well and he talked about how happy he was with the final project on Instagram live before having a watch party of his performance in Paris.  If you missed it you can check it out below!

 

 

