New Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens On Eastside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Hoosiers now have a new option for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) opened a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the city’s east side.

Located at 9503 East 33rd Street, the aim of the clinic is to provide better access for eastside residents. The department said appointments are available as soon as Wednesday. MCPHD said it expects to administer up to 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine per day at the clinic.

In a release, Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department, said:

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine, along with continuing to wear a mask, wash our hands, and watch our distance, is how we will end this pandemic. Through efforts such as pop-up vaccine clinics held in neighborhoods across the city, $1 million in grants to uplift community-based initiatives, and the opening of this new clinic to serve the eastside, we are continuing the work to make the COVID-19 accessible to all in our community.

Here are the hours of the clinic:

Tuesdays: 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Wednesdays & Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Sundays & Mondays: closed

MCPHD said it encourages all residents 16 and older to visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rides to vaccine appointments

IU Health has a program that offers free rides to a vaccine appointment, if you need one.

If you need transportation to a vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (1-888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

Homebound individuals can arrange for a vaccine brought to them through the State of Indiana’s Homebound Indiana program.

People who are interested can contact their local Area Agency on Aging or by calling 1-800-986-3505.

More on the COVID-19 vaccine

In a release sent Wednesday, the Marion County Public Health Department said:

The COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States underwent rigorous testing and proved to not only be safe, but also highly effective at preventing COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. Receiving these vaccines will greatly reduce the risk of serious illness due to the virus. Those who previously tested positive for COVID-19 are still encouraged by medical professionals to receive the vaccine, as contracting the virus may only provide limited protection. Residents can be expected to feel some side effects after receiving the vaccine, which can include a fever, chills, tiredness, headache, or aching at the injection site. These side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection and typically go away in 24-48 hours.

