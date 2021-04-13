HHW Gaming: PS5’s First Big System Update Coming Wednesday, Here Is What To Expect

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s been a few months since the release of the PS5, and it’s finally getting its first big system update, and with it comes some much-needed relief for your console’s hard drive.

Sony announced via its blog that PS5 owners could look forward to the console’s first big system update on Wednesday (Apr.14). New features coming to the next-generation console include external USB storage support for PS5 games and cross-generational share play between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

As expected, the biggest news is the support for external USB drives for PS5 game storage. Something PS5 owners have been praying to the video game gods for. According to Sony, PS5 owners can move installed PS5 games from the internal SSD to a compatible USB external hard drive and vice versa. There is a caveat. You will not be able to play games directly from the external USB storage. You also won’t have the ability to upgrade the PS5’s internal SSD storage.

Here’s how Sony breaks it down:

Store PS5 Games on Compatible External USB Drives.* With this feature, you can now transfer your PS5 games to USB extended storage from your console’s internal storage. It’s a great way to extend the storage capabilities of your PS5 console, and you can seamlessly copy your PS5 games back to the console’s internal storage when you’re ready to play. It is faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from a disc.

Because PS5 games are designed to take advantage of the console’s ultra-high-speed SSD, PS5 titles can’t be played from USB extended storage. PS5 titles also cannot be directly downloaded to USB extended storage. However, games that you transfer or copy back to internal storage will automatically update when applicable. In addition, you can select which game modes you want to install (such as campaign or multiplayer) for select titles that support the option.

As previously mentioned, PS5 owners can now utilize the Share Play feature with PS4 owners. Sony’s description of the feature reads:

Cross-generation Share Play. PS4 and PS5 players can now Share Play together while chatting in parties. This means PS5 console users can let their friends on PS4 consoles view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. Options include the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.

Finally, the PlayStation App will also receive updates in the form of the “ability to save products in a wishlist, get notifications when your friends are online, and change your console online status.” Sony says to expect more updates to roll out in the coming weeks, like the ability to join a multiplayer session on the PS5 using the mobile app, managing your PS5 storage, comparing trophy collections with friends, and sorting and filtering products in the PlayStation Store.

