WATCH: Eliott’s Kane Brown Parody of “What Ifs”

We have been WAITING for the day we could go to concerts again.  I mean the virtual ones were ok and gave us something to survive until we could gather once again and sing our lungs out.  It looks like that day is closer than ever as we are giving out a plethora of tickets.  Kane Brown is coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse January 6, 2022 and he’s not coming alone. He’s bringing special guests Chase Rice and Restless Road.  So obviously I was hype to be giving out tickets to shows again, maybe a little too hype.  So I made a music video to pay tribute to Kane Brown and all the listeners who will try to win the tickets.  I promise the singing will be better at the concert but check it out.

You can win tickets all week long (4/12-4/16) by listening during the Now Countdown at 5p! Good luck!

 

