Lizzo Says Fat People Are Still Getting The “Short End” Of The Body Positivity Movement

Whether Lizzo likes it or not, she’s boldly positioned herself as a leader in the body positive movement. The Truth Hurts singer uses her platform to advocate for the big girls, and now she’s saying the movement got watered down by all women embracing their bodies.

A TikToker made an emotional video in response to negative commentary about her weight. “I really don’t understand why I can’t just exist in my body,” she exclaimed.

 

Lizzo responded to the video saying, “Now that body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies, and people are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, fat people are still getting the short end of this movement.”

“We’re still getting s*** on, we’re still getting talked about, meme’d, shamed, and no one cares anymore because it’s like ‘body positivity is for everybody,’” she continued.

Lizzo went on to explain that she wants all women to love their bodies and feel confident, not just plus size women. “Yes, please be positive about your body. Please use our movement to empower yourself, that’s the point. But the people who created this movement, big women, big brown and black women, queer women, are not benefitting from the mainstream success of it,” she explained.

She ended her rant with a simple message – Mind the business that pays you. “Our bodies are none of your business. Our health is none of your business. All we ask is that you keep that same energy with these medium girls that you praise. Keep the same [energy!],” she concluded.

Lizzo has a point. The body positive movement was created to normalize bodies outside of standard sizing. Plus size women are taunted, told they can’t wear certain things, and deemed unhealthy just because they’re at a larger weight. The movement, which was meant to empower women who’ve felt ostracized by society’s size standards, takes and inclusive position that somehow manages to exclude fat women. For example, when a bigger woman is compared to a thick woman, the bigger woman is likely to receive more criticism. What do you think? Have bigger women received the shorter end of the stick when it comes to the body positive movement?

 

Lizzo Says Fat People Are Still Getting The "Short End" Of The Body Positivity Movement  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

