Kids today will probably never know the joy of playing board games with their friends and family as some of us did thanks to videogame consoles and smartphone apps. Still, Reebok remembers how things of yester-decade was and have teamed up with the Hasbro toy company for a new footwear collection that will have us older heads feeling nostalgic like a MF.

The new Reebok x Candyland collaboration features some new takes on classic Reebok silhouettes, including the Question Mid and the Kamikaze II’s.

While the Candy Land Question Mid’s feature a mostly white base with pink toe box with purple polka dots, the Candy Land Kamikaze comes draped in multi-colored patent leather that would make Tekashi Snitch9ine proud. Don’t be surprised if you see him running around in these joints at some point in the future. Considering Candy Land is touted as “The Classic Game of Sweet Adventure” the color palette here is spot on.

Both kicks are set to release on April 21 with the Question “Sweet Moves” going for $150 and the Kamikaze “Bring The Sweet”‘s fetching $140.

Besides basketball kicks, the collection also includes a pair of Reebok Classic Leathers “Where Kandy Rules” and Reebok Classic Club C 85’s “Make the Journey” in kids sizes that retail for $70.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’re tempted to pick up a pair when they drop next week.

Reebok & Hasbro Team Up For A Sweet ‘Candy Land’ Collab [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

