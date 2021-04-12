Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Preventing Drownings with NDPA

Drowning can look different from what you seen in movies and media. Host Emily Metheny talked with NDPA Executive Director Adam Katchmarchi on what people need to know to prevent drowning tragedies.

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Adam Katchmarchi, executive director for the National Drowning Prevention Alliance. They talked about the different types of drowning, Hollywood and media depictions of drowning, who all is involved in drowning prevention, what layers of protection means and how to utilize them, and more.

To learn more about drowning prevention and check out their resources, visit ndpa.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

