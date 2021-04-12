Indy’s Connection: Preventing Drownings with NDPA

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Adam Katchmarchi, executive director for the National Drowning Prevention Alliance. They talked about the different types of drowning, Hollywood and media depictions of drowning, who all is involved in drowning prevention, what layers of protection means and how to utilize them, and more.

To learn more about drowning prevention and check out their resources, visit ndpa.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

