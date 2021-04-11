Celebrity News
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]

Dark Man X gets honored by one of his closest friends.

DMX In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hip-Hop culture across the globe is in mourning after the untimely passing of DMX. Many were close with the rapper, but one longtime collaborator particularly close to Dark Man X was Swizz Beatz, who eulogized his late friend.

Some of X’s most memorable hits were produced by Swizz, including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Blackout,” featuring Jay-Z and the Lox.

On Saturday (April 10), Swizz took to Instagram to thank people for their support, while speaking on the greatness of his fallen friend.

“Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else,” says Swizz says in the 8-minute clip. “You ain’t ever seen him next to a Lamborghini… You ain’t ever seen him iced out with no jewelry, he did not care about any of that… He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else.”

X’s signature “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” was Swizz’s first production placement. Throughout the years, Swizz marveled at how X always remained true to himself no matter the stardom and circumstances.

“Everybody threw millions of dollars,” said Swizz, who is clearly hurting from the crushing loss. “You could not buy DMX. You couldn’t buy him, he was never for sale. His loyalty for who he loved was never for sale. His family was never for sale. His integrity was never for sale. You might learn something from him. He taught me a lot.”

Our condolences go out to the Simmons family. Watch Swizz speak on DMX below.

