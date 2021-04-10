Food & Drink
Home

Dr. Pepper Unveils New “Zero Sugar” Soda Flavors!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Bottles of Dr Pepper seen in a Target superstore...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

There is a way to enjoy drinking pop without thinking too much of whatever sugar content is thrown in, yet not everyone is willing to switch to diet.

That’s why those “zero sugar” flavors of popular beverage brands from Coca-Cola to Pepsi to even Canada Dry exist.  Now, there is another well-known brand to throw its hat into the craze.

Enter Dr. Pepper, which has recently presented three new zero sugar flavors for customers and its fans – original, cherry and cream.

It also took to Twitter with a unique to present itself.

That’s quite an unveiling and you don’t even have to wait long for those new flavors to come out.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The new soda is already on sale at several national retailers including Walmart and Amazon. Prices vary.

It appears there is finally a way to enjoy Dr. Pepper a lot more often as soda fans can rejoice at having to pick a type of beverage that tastes more like regular flavor than diet.

Will you test out the new Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar flavors?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Saving Our Daughters

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

9 photos Launch gallery

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Continue reading Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

During Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland and Harlem of New York thru Reading

Dr. Pepper Unveils New “Zero Sugar” Soda Flavors!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 5 days ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 6 days ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 weeks ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Playlist
Close