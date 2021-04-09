Celebrity News
Puma Dropping New ‘Court Rider’ Basketball Sneakers

Puma got some ish for the ballers of the world...

After signing the likes of J. Cole, Rihanna and LaMelo Ball, Puma is looking to strike while the iron is hot and are announcing the release of their new Court Rider basketball sneakers that uses the latest basketball tech from Puma while integrating the style of their Rider line.

Ever since Jay-Z got down with Puma as its Creative Director the brand that street cats helped propel back in the day has been going hard to gain ground on the popularity that Nike and adidas have been enjoying for a minute.

The new Court Rider boasts a full-length Rider foam midsole engineered specifically engineered for the basketball court along with a rubber outsole that features PUMA’s high abrasion rubber material. The kicks also sport a dynamic lacing system around the forefoot for enhanced stability and support. Sounds like a helluva product for balling if you ask us.

Expect to see the likes of basketball stars like LaMelo Ball, Deandre Ayton, Katie Lou Samuelson and RJ Barret take to the court in a pair of these Court Riders this season and get busy on your team. Don’t hate though, it’s all part of their game.

The Puma Court Riders are set to drop on April 13 for a straight $100 on Puma.com and select retailers. Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a part come next week.

