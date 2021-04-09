Celebrity News
Dynamic Duo Serena Williams And Olympia Ohanian Are Mommy Daughter Goals In Their Matching Swimsuits

2020 US Open - Day 6

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Serena Williams and her tiny tot Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. are giving us our Friday dose of cuteness overload. The mother daughter duo showed out for the gram in matching pink swimsuits. Serena’s read “The Shady One” while Olympia’s read “Wild Child”.

In Serena’s Instagram caption she wrote, “The Shady One and the Wild Child, together we’re unstoppable.” The 39-year-old Tennis pro does a lot on and off the courts, but there is nothing like the joy she exudes when she collaborates with her mini me. Like most of the celebrity kids, Olympia has an exuberant personality.

The way Olympia lights up behind the camera shows that she is ready for her career in the spotlight. This generation of celebrity kids have become my latest obsession. Watching tiny humans express themselves and expose their hidden talents makes me excited to witness who they grow into.

Because Serena is known to involve Olympia in a lot her projects, I’m positive we will see more of this dynamic duo. Just recently the two modeled in an adorable Stuart Weitzman campaign that gave women everywhere baby fever. What do you think? Did Serena’s post make you want to grab your daughter, niece, god-daughter, or cousin and play dress up?

Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign

Serena Williams And Olympia’s Latest Stuart Weitzman Campaign Is Giving Us The Feels

Twinsies! Serena Williams And Olympia Rock Matching Yellow Beauty & The Beast Gowns

Dynamic Duo Serena Williams And Olympia Ohanian Are Mommy Daughter Goals In Their Matching Swimsuits  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

