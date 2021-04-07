Shaq Pays For Stranger’s Engagement Ring

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

I’m all about spreading positivity and good vibes. It’s contagious and there’s not enough of it in this world. NBA Hall of Famer lives by the same code. He said “I’m just trying to make people smile…that’s all.” Shaq has always been entertainer whether it’s with his athleticism, his music, his movies, making videos for social media or whatever it is you can tell Shaq is just trying to have fun and make sure others have fun alongside with him. And he definitely left a big smile on this stranger’s face when he randomly decided to pay for the man’s engagement ring! It was all caught on video and Shaq talked about it with his colleagues on TNT.

"I'm just trying to make people smile… That's all."@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/eK8n0YHGb7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021

source:https://www.tmz.com/2021/04/07/shaq-oneal-zales-engagement-ring-nba-georgia/

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: