Shaq Pays For Stranger’s Engagement Ring

Tyler Robinson Foundation Gala Las Vegas

I’m all about spreading positivity and good vibes.  It’s contagious and there’s not enough of it in this world. NBA Hall of Famer lives by the same code.  He said “I’m just trying to make people smile…that’s all.” Shaq has always been entertainer whether it’s with his athleticism, his music, his movies, making videos for social media or whatever it is you can tell Shaq is just trying to have fun and make sure others have fun alongside with him. And he definitely left a big smile on this stranger’s face when he randomly decided to pay for the man’s engagement ring!  It was all caught on video and Shaq talked about it with his colleagues on TNT.

 

 

 

 

