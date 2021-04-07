Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Everybody is loving Justin Bieber’s new song “Peaches.” Bieber loved it so much he got a tattoo of a peach on his neck! His wife Hailey got a matching tattoo on her arm. Now you can add Shawn Mendes to that list! The two collaborated on Mendes’ album with the song “Monster.” So maybe Shawn is just repaying the love and showcasing Bieber’s latest and greatest. I personally love covers but they are always tricky. When you do a cover you run the risk of not living up to the original, but sometimes once you hear the cover you can never listen to the original again! But overall I think it’s pretty cool that our favorite artists like the same songs we do and sing along as well. What do you think of Shawn Mendes’ cover?

source:https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/9552623/shawn-mendes-covers-justin-bieber-peaches-tiktok/

