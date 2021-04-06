Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Is Now The Number One Song In America

Ain't the devil happy.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Logitech Celebrates Creators With First-Ever Song Breaker Awards

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

While his sneakers have been shelved, all of Lil Nas X’s recent efforts were not in vain. He has landed in the number one position with his new single.

As spotted on Buzzfeed, the Lithia Springs, Ga. native has proven he isn’t a one-hit one wonder. This week his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” track claimed the top slot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

This marks his second number one since his game-changing introduction with “Old Town Road”. Given he faced some sharp criticism for the video visual for “Montero,” he made sure to let the world know that he will not be written off.

“[Y]’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily” he wrote on Twitter. 

In typical Lil Nas X fashion, he went on to detail his excitement via some memes.

He then followed things up by making sure to put some shine on all if his nah-sayers by saying “i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup.”

He is expected to release his self-titled follow-up album, Montero, this summer. It is unclear whether the creative direction on this project will or will not channel more satanic imagery.

Photo: YouTube

Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Is Now The Number One Song In America  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 19 hours ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 weeks ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Playlist
Close