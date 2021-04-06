Arts & Entertainment
The ’90s superstars are together working on set for the new pilot coming to ABC entitled Queens. We initially reported that Eve would be returning to scripted television in the new ABC series. Most recently, R&B superstar Brandy shared a post of her, Eve and singer and actress Naturi Naughton cozied up under the sun looking more fabulous than ever.

Five days ago, artist and radio personality Da Brat shared a post of her and the crew (minus Brandy) spending some time together on set. Eve is still prepping to film with her bonnet covering her signature platinum blonde hair. Da Brat is joined by Queens cast members Nadine Velazquez and Naughton. Da Brat captioned the photo, “So proud of these ladies I’ve known since we were kids in the music business. It wasn’t easy and SOME didn’t make it. I am eternally GRATEFUL that I got to take part in #HERSTORY.”

What a beautiful moment to share with industry peers, who Da Brat affectionately shared on her Instagram post grew up alongside her in their journeys through the music business.

The show set in Queens follows four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s — Brianna, who we previously reported will be played by Eve, Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naughton), and Valeria (Velazquez). The four reunite for a chance to recreate their fame and regain the success they had as the legendary ’90s Hip Hop group, Nasty Bitches.

It seems like the cast is revving up to debut a first look trailer soon. We will keep you posted with more updates on the upcoming ABC series Queens.

Brandy And Da Brat Share Photos On Set Of Upcoming ABC Pilot ‘Queens’ Starring Eve  was originally published on globalgrind.com

