HHW Gaming: E3 2021 Going Down In June, Will Be A FREE All-Virtual Event

E3 is back, well, sort of. The organizers behind the event confirmed after its COVID-19 induced hiatus, the event that gamers look forward to annually will happen this year.

Gamers mark your calendars, June 12-15 are the dates we will learn about the newest game titles that we can look forward to playing on our PS5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch. Organizers announced the event’s return in an all-virtual capacity and confirmed that it would be free thanks to unannounced global media partners’ involvement.

The “reimagined, all-virtual” event will feature presentations from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media, the ESA revealed in its announcement. Game developers and publishers will “directly to fans around the world,” according to the ESA.

Sony and Electronic Arts both have not been confirmed as presenters, but that should come as no surprise being that they have not been a part of E3 in years, opting to hold their own shows.

WELCOME BACK! It’s been hard waiting quietly as we got ready for today, but we are thrilled to officially announce our plans for June 12th-15th! Sign up for updates below & get hyped for the return of the most exciting show in video gaming: #E32021https://t.co/QOa74rVCXB — E3 (@E3) April 6, 2021

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games,” Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA announced.

Tuesday’s (Apr.6) announcement marks the event’s return that was canceled back in March due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a direct result of E3’s cancellation, companies and studies opted for smaller virtual events and showcases to keep the public up to date on games that were being worked on.

We are happy to hear E3 is back. The company does plan on holding an in-person event in 2022. Of course, Hip-Hop Wired will be all over the virtual event and bringing you all of the biggest reveals from the show.

