Indy’s Connection: Having a Career With LiUNA Local 120

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Ward Daniels, Business Manager for LiUNA Local 120. They talked about what unions are, what the benefits are for being in one, how it can change a job into a career, what opportunities are available currently, and which projects members are working. Ward also shared his experience and how he has grown through his 28 years with LiUNA Local 120.

You can learn more about LiUNA Local 120 by visiting liunabuildsindiana.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9 or online at radionowindy.com.

