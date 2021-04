RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Masked Wolf‘s “Astronaut in the ocean” is one of the biggest songs in the world at the moment! He took time to check in from his home in Australia to talk about his work ethic, patience/grind, the pressure of a follow-up, and more!

