Saweetie Debuts New Blonde Look And We’re Loving It!

You know the saying, “a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life,” and it looks like Saweetie is the living proof of that phrase! The Bay Area rapper debuted her new look on Instagram yesterday, revealing that she’s changed her hair color from her usual jet black to a new bright blonde, and we’re loving it!

“New hair new number,” she captioned the photo carousel, alluding to her post-breakup glow. In the IG pics, she rocked her new blonde locs in soft curls that fell all over to one side, framing her gorgeous face just right. As the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl”, she lived up to her name, donning iced-out diamond necklaces, earrings, and rings. She wore a fur vest that showed off her cleavage and in one picture, held up her middle finger which some are calling a statement to her ex-beau.

Check out the photos below!

 

The “Back To The Streets” rapper is known for switching up her hairstyles, often wearing different colored wigs that show off the versatility of her look and style. However, she’s always maintained her natural jet black locs underneath the glitz and glam, so this is the first time we’re seeing the rapper with this bombshell new look!

After she debuted the look on Instagram, fans immediately praised the superstar for her post-breakup style, taking to Twitter to share their appreciation for her sexiness and confidence! “@Saweetie has dyed her hair,” one fan tweeted. “You know what that meanssss. This summer it’s up!”

While another fan tweeted about how the new look is a big serve.

 

Twitter wasn’t the only place fans praised Saweetie for the new look. They also flooded her IG comments with heart eye, fire and flex emojis, using Saweetie’s signature phrase, “I know that’s right” in the comments as a way to express their appreciation!

Looks like “Icy Girl” summer is back on, ladies!

Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works And We Can’t Wait!

We’re Swooning Over Saweetie’s Cosmo Cover

 

Saweetie Debuts New Blonde Look And We’re Loving It!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

