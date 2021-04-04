The Deets On Jeannie Mai’s Gorgeous Custom-Made Wedding Gown

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s official, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have tied the knot! In a private ceremony, the couple married at their home in Atlanta on March 27, one year after their engagement. The Real co-host and the Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist first met when he was a guest on her Emmy-award winning talk show. “Years later, he asked me out on a date,” Jeannie told Vogue. “We shared a romantic sushi dinner in Los Angeles and salsa danced the night away. Later that evening, he asked if I could picture spending the rest of my life with him. And crazy enough, I could.” And just like that, the rest of their lives have begun!

According to Vogue, the couple originally wanted to get married at Lake Como or in the South of France but due to COVID, all of their lavish wedding plans suddenly changed. Then Jeezy’s mother passed away unexpectedly and they decided that the most important thing to them was to just become husband and wife and they did not want to halt their wedding plans any longer. “[And] at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife,” she explained to Vogue. “So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

Once it was revealed that the couple had secretly gotten married and the first pictures of the ceremony were released, fans immediately swooned over how gorgeous the wedding’s aesthetic was. Taking place in an open garden at the couple’s home, their wedding backdrop was a mix of magnolia, birch, and maple trees with gold and neutral colors across the altar. Jeannie’s custom-made Galia Lahav dress matched the neutral aesthetic of the wedding’s atmosphere and was a beautiful nude hue that surely helped her glow as she walked down the aisle to her new husband. The strapless gown featured see-through paneling and hand-placed nude appliqués that added to the classic look of the dress. For accessorizes, she wore a handmade 15-foot Galia Lahav veil that was sewed into her hair, which was pulled back into a sleek low ponytail. She completed the bridal look with diamond and morganite earrings created by friend Rosalina Lydster. For the 42-year-old TV host, designing the look was one of her favorite parts of the wedding planning process. “I collaborated with my stylist Lisa Cera and the Galia Lahav atelier to custom design the layers and the perfect hue,” she told Vogue. “The finished product was everything I envisioned.”

In a black and white Instagram photo, the newly named Mrs. Jenkins shared one of the first looks from her wedding. “You will forever be my “I Do,” she captioned the photo before signing off as “Mrs. Jeannie Mai Jenkins.”

Dress designer, Galia Lahav, also shared images of Jeannie’s wedding to their Instagram account, congratulating the couple on their recent nuptials. “CONGRATULATIONS JEANNIE & JEEZY ,” the caption read. “Our beautiful #GLBride @thejeanniemai celebrated her marriage to @jeezy wearing a custom, one-of-a-kind #GaliaLahav gown We are so excited to have you part of our #GLFamily @denisreggie #GaliaLahav #GLCouture”

And of course, Jeezy took to the ‘gram to share a close look at the intimate ceremony and his new life. He posted a snippet of the event with the touching caption, “I found me when I found you Mrs Jenkins… .” Jeannie was among the first to comment, telling her new hubby, “get ready Mr. Jenkins. You are my reason for life .”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Don’t Miss…

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gram

Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Freddy Expecting Baby With New Girlfriend

The Deets On Jeannie Mai’s Gorgeous Custom-Made Wedding Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: