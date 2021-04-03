Beauty
Megan Thee Stallion Is The New Face Of Revlon’s Reign On Fragrance!

Megan Thee Stallion x Revlon

Megan Thee Stallion just signed on as the new face of Revlon’s Reign On Fragrance!

In an Instagram post, the 25-year-old “Savage” rapper revealed the news, dropping a gorgeous photo of herself looking like royalty. “Hotties I am so excited to be the new face of @revlon’s Reign On Fragrance,” she captioned the pic. “This is the ultimate scent you NEED to have this Hot Girl Summer 👑#RevlonXMeg”

Draped in nothing but a sexy black and white blazer, sheer leggings, and strappy heels, Meg donned a gold crown, gold hoops, and a gold chain while she sat on a gold throne, channeling the queen she truly is.

Revlon also took to IG to share the exciting news, posting the same gorgeous image of Meg in a photo carousel with a first look at the revamped fragrance. “Once upon a time, we made a fragrance—and now we’re back for more with NEW Reign On featuring @theestallion,” Revlon captioned the photo. “Spritz on this invigorating floral fruity scent with Bamboo, Jasmine and Blonde Woods and get ready to take on the world. Available exclusively on @amazon#RevlonxMeg”

The news comes after last summer’s big announcement when Meg was named Revlon’s newest global ambassador, a big move for the drugstore brand that broke barriers in cosmetics advertising by casting a Black supermodel in the 1970s. “To have the opportunity to be that role model and to champion real diversity is something that’s real special to me,” she shared in a statement to Allure last summer amid the announcement. “The whole concept of this campaign fits so well with the Hot Girl lifestyle; having fun, being confident, living your truth, and, most important, living boldly.”

Revlon posted the big news to their IG page last year, captioning the photo, “Hot girl news❣ @theestallion is officially joining the #revlon fam as our newest brand ambassador and we cannot wait to #liveboldly with her 💋 #RevlonxMeg

And as the brand’s ambassador, Meg knows a thing or two about makeup as Essence reported that she did her own makeup for her very first Revlon photoshoot, using all Revlon products that were under $10, including its ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palettes and Super Lustrous Lipstick.

Looks like Meg’s “Hot Girl Summer” will continue well into 2021!

