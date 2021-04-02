Gaming
The Emote officially launches in Fortnite's Item Shop at 8:00 PM ET on April 2nd.

Bruno Mars Is Bringing His Dance Moves To 'Fornite'

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Bruno Mars and silky smooth dance moves are coming to Fortnite.

Epic Games announced Silk Sonic crooner’s dance skills would be coming to the game as an Icon Series Emote. Bruno Mars shared the news with a post on his Instagram account featuring the singer, masked-up,  dancing alongside a Fortnite character to the Anderson .Paak assisted single “Leave The Door Open.”

In the caption for the post, Mars wrote, “Yo @fortnite let ya uncle Brunz teach ya how to swang to this thang.”

Bruno Mars’ emote joins the likes of the Fornite floss which is considered one of the most well-known Emotes of all time. According to a press release, Mars partnered with Epic Games exclusively for Fortnite players.

The union between the two artists was in the stars after .Paak opened up for Bruno Mars back in 2017 during the European leg of Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour. Before the world went into lockdown for the pandemic, Mars reached out to .Paak “I have something for that idea we had back in 2017.” One studio session turned into a months-long collaboration, which eventually resulted in a full body of work called Evening With Silk Sonic.

The Emote officially launches in Fortnite’s Item Shop at 8:00 PM ET on April 2nd.

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty

HHW Gaming: Bruno Mars Silk Sonic Dance Moves Is The Newest “Fortnite” Emote  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Playlist
Close