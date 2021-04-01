Celebrity News
Saweetie Scores An Extension on Warner Publishing Deal

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021"

Source: Gilles Mingasson / Getty

While some are still speculating over what went down in that elevator sometime last year, Saweetie is moving on and leveling up with bigger things in mind. This morning (April 1), Warner Chappell, the publishing side of Warner Music, announced that it would be extending the Sacramento rapper’s contract after the runaway success of songs like “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhene Aiko, “Tap In” and “My Type.”

The aforementioned “My Type” has gone two times platinum since its release. 

“We’ve been lucky enough to be on this incredible journey with Saweetie since the very beginning,” said Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press, via a statement. “We’re in the business of taking early bets on artists and helping develop them into global sensations, and that’s exactly the trajectory Saweetie is on. She’s well on her way to becoming the next big female breakout star, and we’re so proud to be able to continue to support her.”

Added Saweetie via a statement, “Ryan and the whole Warner Chappell team have become family over the years. It’s amazing to look back at everything we’ve accomplished together, and I’m excited for this next chapter.”

What a way to end the first quarter of a new year. Saweetie, born Diamonté Harper and a USC graduate, is currently working on her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, slated to drop later this year via Warner Records. Her fans have been waiting on a body of work since 2018’s release of High Maintenance and with her increasingly ubiquitous presence, Warner knows they have a winner.

 

