Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly

The cops have the same questions everyone else does.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In West Hollywood - November 16, 2020

Source: MEGA / Getty

Rappers never really want to be on the radar of the police. Thanks to footage leaking of their violent altercation on an elevator last year, the Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating Quavo and Saweetie.

Earlier this week, footage was revealed of the now-former Hip-Hop power couple scrapping in a hallway and elevator over what looks like a Call Of Duty-branded video game console. Twitter has been debating who was right and wrong ever since, and now apparently LAPD is also interested in what exactly went down.

According to TMZ, the same outlet that shared the footage, the LAPD wants to meet with both Saweetie and Quavo to find out what happened before after what was seen in the video. The authorities are interested in determining if it was a domestic violence incident, which both parties potentially being in the wrong.

In March, Saweetie took to social media to confirm her relationship with the Migos rapper was a wrap. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she said.

While fans were reacting to the announcement confirming his allegedly cheating ways, Quavo responded by tweeting, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that,” he countered. “You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

So far, it’s been radio silence about the elevator altercation footage from both Saweetie and Quavo. Don’t bank on either of them being too chatty when the cops come asking questions.

LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 week ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Playlist
Close