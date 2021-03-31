RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The recent documentary on singer and actress Britney Spears has drawn a lot of feedback from everyone, including other celebrities.

Now, she has finally addressed the FX and New York Times airing titled ‘Framing Britney Spears’ after she has received newfound support compared to when she was at the height of her success.

It does seem as if EVERYONE has watched, or at least talked about, the now famous documentary.

From Uproxx:

One person who hasn’t watched it yet, though, is Spears herself. She revealed as much in an Instagram post from last night, in which she also noted that from what she has seen, she is “embarrassed.”

She writes on how she “has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!!”

Spears did admit she saw very little of the ‘Framing’ documentary, though from what she was exposed to, it made her cry “for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!” She also adds that it made her feel “embarrassed by the light they put me in…”

The “Baby, One More Time” singer posted her thoughts in a post on her IG page with her dancing.

The dancing in the post is connected as she explains it “brings me joy.”

She finished up by saying “I’m here to pass on kindness…”

This is the first that Spears has spoken on the documentary since its release.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Jeremy Bembaron and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jo Hale and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of Instagram and Uproxx

Second Video Courtesy of YouTube

Britney Spears Speaks Out on Documentary, Which Has Her Feeling “Embarrassed” was originally published on wzakcleveland.com