Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz

Bad Bunny is definitely a huge WWE fan! It has been evident for years. He had Ric Flair do the intro and drop his famous “Wooooo” in his “Chambea” song and video.

More recently he did another song and video with yet another WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T…which was also the title of the song!

He even performed the song at the Royal Rumble this year.

You thought it was just going to be a one off special feature where Bad Bunny got to have his shining moment by jumping off the top rope and taking out The Miz. But it kept going and kept growing. Bad Bunny somehow found himself as the WWE 24/7 champion! He even showcased the belt when he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live! Then he started doing more and more spots on WWE and now is going to Wrestlemania! The biggest event for WWE and he will be there! Not as a musical guest but as a WRESTLER. Check out his latest fight from Monday Night Raw last night!

I’m loving that Bad Bunny is getting to live his wrestling dream. I also love the fact that it’s against The Miz, who at one point was just a reality tv star on “The Real World” with aspirations of being a WWE Superstar. Just pretending to do promos and body slamming his roommates. The Miz worked hard and made it and became a multi-time WWE Champion! This should be an entertaining match at Wrestlemania April 10!

