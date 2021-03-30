Surveillance Video Leaked Of Altercation With Saweetie & Quavo

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The breakup between hip hop power couple and Saweetie and Quavo has been well documented. Saweetie made things official on Twitter announcing she was single and saying she had been through too much behind the scenes!

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

This led most people to draw the conclusion that Quavo had cheated on her. Now this footage of them in an elevator has been released. There is no audio so we have no idea what was being said during or even before they get in the elevator. But the video starts with Saweetie taking a swing at Quavo and then picking up what looks to be a “Call of Duty” box and that’s where things escalate further. The two start to scuffle and push each other until Saweetie is knocked down. She is on the ground for a significant amount of time and appears to be crying. She eventually pulls herself up and limps out of the elevator.

source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.61334/title.quavo-saweeties-violent-altercation-captured-on-elevator-surveillance-video?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+hiphopdx%2Fnews+%28HipHopDX.com%29#

