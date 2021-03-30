Beauty
HomeBeauty

Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
"The Game Changers" New York Premiere

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Tennis champ, designer, and philanthropist Serena Williams has been spending her off time behind the camera. When she’s not shooting her Stuart Weitzman campaigns, she’s modeling for her fashion brand, Serena. Today she took to Instagram to give us a first look at the campaign dedicated to the Gucci Beloved collection.

 

The campaign includes a handful of celebrities shot by Harmony Korine. On Gucci’s Instagram page, they rolled out stars like James Corden, Harry Styles, and Awkwafina. While the direction of the campaign is unclear, it was a treat to see her take part of the project. Gucci has been teasing the launch of something special with captions like, “It’s almost airtime. Stay tuned.” 

Serena looks stunning in a red and white floral ensemble, likely made by Gucci. With light makeup and her thick honey blonde curls falling loosely over her shoulder, the married mother to Olympia Ohanian Jr. gave an effortless smize that Tyra Banks would be proud of. She’s giving face, baby!

Serena Williams as a spokesmodel for high-fashion brands is the type of representation we’ve longed for. Gone are the days of size 0 models dominating campaigns. Society deserves to see real bodies with darker complexions represented in media. Who better than our number one athlete? What do you think? Did Serena Williams show out in the first look of Gucci Beloved’s campaign?

 

DON’T MISS…

Serena Williams And Olympia’s Latest Stuart Weitzman Campaign Is Giving Us The Feels

Serena Williams Shut It Down In Her Asymmetrical Nike Cat Suit Inspired By Florence Joyner

Serena Williams is Donating 100% Net Proceeds From Her Latest Jewelry Collection ‘Unstoppable’ To Black Owned Businesses

Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 6 days ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Playlist
Close