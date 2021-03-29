RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Action Bronson has always been a larger-than-life figure, both literally and otherwise. After years of throwing around his proverbial weight, the Queens, N.Y. rapper, author, and TV host spends more time in the gym than he does in the booth.

The growth and maturity of Action Bronson, real name Ariyan Arslani, was present during a recent sitdown he did with Funk Flex last summer, including the slimmer figure although the bars and winning personality remained intact.

In a new profile from The New York Times, Bronson lifts the veil a bit more and talks about why he began to take his health seriously after years of eating rich, heavy foods, bragging on record that his haircuts are Dominican folk art, and smoking heavy clouds of greenery.

From The Times:

“I was eating like I was a child, like I was a growing boy, anything in sight,” he said at the work/play studio he maintains in an industrial building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. “I felt good, but I knew I wasn’t in a good place. I could barely fit in this chair. My stomach would catch on the sides.”

Throughout the piece, Bronson currently maintains a combo studio and gym in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and is still continuing his ongoing F*ck, That’s Delicious series, this time on his own YouTube channel.

Bronson is also set to get married and his fiancee and mother of his son, Valeria Salazar, is a large part of the reason why the once-burly rapper decided to change his lifestyle for the betterment of not only his life, but that of his growing family.

The entire piece is well worth the read, so click here to get the rest.

Be sure to check out Action Bronson’s journeys into food and health with F*ck, That’s Delicious via his YouTube channel. We’ve posted the first episode below.

—

Photo: Getty

It’s Me: Action Bronson’s Continued Weight Loss Journey Is Inspiring was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: