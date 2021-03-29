Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

PUMA & J. Cole To Unveil RS-DREAMER PROTO In April

The inspiration for the Dreamville honcho's footwear, the RS-DREAMER, will soon be available to the masses this coming Friday (April 2).

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
J. Cole X PUMA RS-DREAMER PROTO

Source: PUMA / PUMA

J. Cole and PUMA already have established prominence in the sneaker space by way of the North Carolina rapper’s RS-DREAMER line. Now, the inspiration for the Dreamville honcho’s footwear, the RS-DREAMER, will soon be available to the masses early next month.

The RS-DREAMER is currently available in a variety of colorways and the OG version of the basketball sneakers come in big to small sizes. The RS-DREAMER also comes in a red and white Blood, Sweat, and Tears line as well.

For the new drop, the RS-DREAMER PROTO was the genesis for the shoe ahead of the preceding colorways and will get a limited run after some consideration to release the prototype. The shoe employs the same collaborative spirit of Cole’s ideas for the DREAMER along with PUMA’s longstanding technology to provide a performance shoe for one to live out their hoop dreams or dream big in other landscapes.

The RS-DREAMER PROTO will be available this coming Friday (April 2) in adult and kid sizes. The retail price is $125 for adults and $90 for junior sizes.

The shoes will be sold at PUMA.com, PUMA NYC, and exclusively at Foot Locker and their related brands nationwide and online.

Check out the RS-DREAMER PROTO below.

J. Cole X PUMA RS-DREAMER PROTO

Source: PUMA / PUMA

J. Cole X PUMA RS-DREAMER PROTO

Source: PUMA / PUMA

Photo: PUMA

PUMA & J. Cole To Unveil RS-DREAMER PROTO In April  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Playlist
Close