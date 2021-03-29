WATCH: Women’s History Month – Advice For Your Younger Self

Women's History Month
March is Women’s History Month, and every Monday, we’re celebrating the fabulous women of RadioNOW 100.9!  This week we asked the ladies to give some advice to their younger selves.  Get to know the ladies, check out their answers below!

Drop a comment telling us what advice you’d give your younger self, and while you’re at it, like this video and subscribe to Radio Now 100.9 on YouTube to catch up on any of the previous week’s WHM videos!  Don’t forget to hang out with the ladies, on your radio each day, and check out our upcoming Inspire Her virtual expo on April 10th!

