WATCH: Indy Maven Music Mondays with DJ Gabby Love

Need some new music in your life? DJ Gabby Love has you covered! RadioNOW 100.9 has teamed up with Indy Maven for a new feature, Music Mondays with DJ Gabby Love! Each Monday, Gabby Love will highlight different women in music from national recording artists to our own local superstars.

This week, Gabby is talking about 17-year-old singer-songwriter Tate McRae. Check out what Gabby has to say about Tate, and check out her music below!

Catch DJ Gabby Love every weekday from 7pm to midnight, plus she's mixing it up every weekday morning at 8am during the Rush Mix on Tino Cochino Radio.

