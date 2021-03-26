Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 3.26.21

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

This week’s CRT FRSH opens with Buffalo’s Benny The Butcher alongside 2 Chainz chopping it up over some Harry Fraud production on “Plug Talk” from Benny’s The Plugs I Met 2 project. We follow up that joint with something fresh and innovative from FlySiifu, the dynamic duo of the wise nomad Pink Siifu and Richmond, Va.’s Fly Anakin. The pair dance like jazz soloists on the track “Rick James” and display styles infinite. Don’t sleep on them or their respective solo projects at all.

We take it to Brooklyn for 22Gz’s “Fallen Blixkys” from The Blixky Tape 2 project, and then we run up to East Harlem UFO Fev and across the way to Queens with Flee Lord on “Crack Shifts” with production from Vanderslice. Beaumont, Texas has something to say and Big Jade reps her side heavily with “No Hook” and the bars are relentless as expected.

Florida’s Sylvan LaCue is still taking his time in delivering his next classic and until he does, check out “Backseat 2012” from his excellent Young Sylvan EP 1., and Manhattan’s Marlon Craft shows more of his effective delivery and potent lyrics with “Get Off My Yard” and Danny Brown fans should be delighted to know that the Detroit star delivers one of his strongest verses in years alongside BROCKHAMPTON on their “BUZZCUT” single.

The playlist goes into a lot of chambers with Mexican-American rapper Niña Dioz (don’t sleep), Young Dolph and Key Glock, SmooVth and Giallo Point, DDG, Lil Yachty, YUNGMORPHEUS, and much more.

Check out the flyness below.

