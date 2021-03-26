Miley Cyrus Performing At Final Four

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

March Madness is in full effect here in Indy and you never know what big names are going to be around in the city. One big name we do know for sure is going to be there is Miley Cyrus. She will be performing between the 2 Final Four games on April 3rd. The performance is dedicated to all the frontline workers and Cyrus will invite some frontline workers like some of the staff from Indiana University Health. If you can’t make it in person you will be able to stream the performance on the final four app!

source:https://www.wishtv.com/news/entertainment-news/miley-cyrus-to-honor-frontline-workers-with-final-four-performance/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+WISHTV_News+%28WISHTV.com+%7C+Indianapolis%2C+IN+-+News%29

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: