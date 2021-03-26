Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up On The Cover Of Flaunt Magazine

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things and upcoming Netflix drama Concrete Cowboy star, looks dashing and much older on the cover of Flaunt magazine. Fans no longer question a new season of Stranger Things after seeing a much more mature McLaughlin on the cover of the satirical fashion and culture magazine.

Twitter user, @Phil_Lewis, like many fans, refuses to believe that the man in these photos is the same little boy we grew to love as the character of Lucas on the sci-fi Netflix series.

The clean, minimal images that allow McLaughlin to naturally shine come from Flaunt magazine’s Digital Cover of The Dawn Chorus Issue. It comes before the release of his latest film, Concrete Cowboy, which also helms from the all-star streaming platform. The story starring McLaughlin, Idris Elba and Lorraine Toussaint follows a teenager who discovers the world of urban horseback riding when he moves in with his estranged father in North Philadelphia.

McLaughlin speaks with Flaunt about the premise of the film saying, “Black people are the original  cowboys and cowgirls.”

He continues, “this isn’t a made-up story, this is about the people that live in Philly, and they’ve been riding horses for generations. This isn’t a rural area, when you go to Philly, Fletcher Street, there are people riding horses through the town. There are stables there, and they are part of that.”

A handsome McLaughlin is building upon his already impressive acting resume, and he’s growing up to be a fine young man whether the Twitterverse can deal with it or not.

Do you feel old yet?

The Internet has nothing but jokes today.

Flaunt magazine recently debuted a film featuring the young Hollywood star presented by Boss clothing brand for the Dawn Chorus issue.

Congrats are in order for Caleb McLaughlin on his new role in Concrete Cowboy, which premieres April 2 on Netflix. We love a mature, model Caleb, but don’t grow up too fast or we may never get the next season of Stranger Things.

Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up On The Cover Of Flaunt Magazine  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Playlist
Close