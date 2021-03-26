Beauty
Length Check: Tyra Banks Shows Off A Head Full Of Thick, Healthy, Natural Hair

ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" - Season 29 - Week Ten - SemiFinals

Every now and then, Tyra Banks will grace us with a selfie that shows off her head full of gorgeous, natural hair. Although the supermodel, television personality, businesswoman, producer, actress, and writer is known for her extra-long honey blonde weaves, she’s here to let you know that inches lie under her wigs.

 

In a post, Tyra captioned her photo, “Yes. #MyRealHair”. Her thick healthy dark brown and blonde hair fell loosely below her shoulders. Talk about goals! You can tell Tyra has a solid regimen together when it comes to managing her natural mane. The blonde portion of her hair looks strong and vibrant.

Tyra has dabbled in several parts of the entertainment industry during the course of her career. From music to television production, her resume includes very diverse titles. With the amount of Black entertainers creating natural hair products, I wonder if that’s something Tyra might explore in the future. I would love to know how she keeps the blonde part of her hair so beautiful and healthy.

I am obsessed with these length checks that the celebrities are giving us. Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion and Reginae Carter showed off their inches in Instagram videos. Growing up, the natural hair representation were close to nonexistent so its refreshing to see it now. What do you think? Are you loving the natural hair posts from our faves?

Tyra Banks Defines Hair Goals In Her Latest Social Media Post

Tyra Banks’ Coronavirus Raps Are Exactly How We Feel About Our Hair Right Now

Length Check: Tyra Banks Shows Off A Head Full Of Thick, Healthy, Natural Hair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Playlist
Close