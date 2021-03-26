Style & Fashion
Fashion Rewind: Forever 21 X Juicy Couture Launched A Collection And We’re Feeling Nostalgic

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture

Source: Forever 21 X Juicy Couture / Forever 21 x Juicy Couture

In the early 2000’s, we experienced some of the most questionable fashion trends ever. Who else remembers those ultra low-rise jeans and butterfly crop tops? We’ve witnessed some embarrassing trends, but there are some styles worth revamping and introducing to 2021.

Forever 21 has teamed up with Juicy Couture to launch an exclusive new collection reminiscent of the 2000 loungewear craze. Now that we’re transitioning into warmer days, the hoodies, jogger sets, bodysuits, swimsuits, rompers, slides, and bucket hats are arriving just in time. The reasonably priced collection has pieces ranging from $17.99 to $39.99.

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture

Source: Forever 21 X Juicy Couture / Forever 21 x Juicy Couture

“We felt it was only natural to merge our brands for a collection that is comfortable and fashion-forward. Juicy Couture is a nostalgic phenomenon for many and a novelty for a new generation, I am thrilled to  see these pieces become a part of their must-have wardrobe staples,” said Alexandra Taylor, SVP, Marketing at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Forever 21 and Juicy Couture.

This collaboration is golden. In the early 2000’s Juicy Couture was on everybody’s radar. The stylish track suits with the bedazzled accents showed us how to merge comfort and luxury. With their signature “Juicy” script etched on the back, their athleisure wear was recognizable but just about everyone.

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture

Source: Forever 21 X Juicy Couture / Forever 21 x Juicy Couture

Forever 21 X Juicy Couture has updated their design while keeping key signature elements that made Juice Couture the household name we knew it to be. You can shop the collection on the Forever 21 website. What do you think? Are you excited to see the Forever 21 X Juicy Couture collection?

Fashion Rewind: Forever 21 X Juicy Couture Launched A Collection And We're Feeling Nostalgic

